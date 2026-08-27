CPI(M) knocks on Vijay's door over alleged chief secretary order targeting Left protests

The development comes a day after Shanmugam raised several issues concerning the state government while launching the CPI(M)'s statewide mass outreach campaign, which will run from August 26 to August 31.

The party has demanded that the Chief Minister take immediate action against the chief secretary over the alleged instructions.

The CPI(M) described the alleged directive as “illegal” and “unconstitutional”, accusing the government administration of attempting to suppress the activities of Left parties and prevent students from participating in political protests.

Shanmugam alleged that the chief secretary had held a meeting with senior officials and instructed the School Education, Higher Education, Police and District Administration departments to take steps to stop students from joining protests by Left parties.

Tamil Nadu CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam on Thursday wrote to chief minister C Joseph Vijay, seeking action against the state chief secretary over an alleged directive to officials to prevent students from participating in protests organised by Left parties.

CPI(M) demands Parandur committee report Shanmugam had also demanded the immediate publication of the report of the Machendranathan committee, constituted by the previous DMK government to examine the feasibility of the proposed greenfield airport at Parandur and address public concerns over the project.

Questioning why the report had not been made public, Shanmugam said the DMK government had remained in power for two years after the committee submitted its findings but did not release them.

He said the CPI(M) recognised the need for a second airport for Chennai but opposed Parandur as the site because of the potential loss of water bodies and multi-crop agricultural land.

Shanmugam also demanded that land acquired for the project be returned to farmers and used only for agriculture, citing provisions of the 2013 Land Acquisition Act.

Vijay had announced on Monday that the Parandur greenfield airport project would be abandoned and that an alternative site would be identified.

Campaign against BJP, RSS policies Launching the statewide campaign, Shanmugam said CPI(M) cadres would reach out to people across Tamil Nadu to highlight what the party described as the adverse impact of the Union government's economic and communal policies.

He accused the BJP and RSS of pursuing divisive politics and targeting minorities.

The CPI(M) leader also raised concerns over rising living costs, citing an increase in sugar prices in the open market, and urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide relief to consumers.

The party has also demanded residential land pattas for families across the state, including ownership rights for slum residents in Chennai or alternative housing for settlements located along waterways.

On the functioning of the state Assembly, Shanmugam criticised the loss of legislative time due to political clashes between the ruling and Opposition benches. While welcoming the live telecast of Assembly proceedings, he urged the Speaker to ensure that all political parties receive fair and adequate time during key debates.