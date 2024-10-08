CPI(M) shows solidarity with Palestine, says ‘Centre helping Israel in American conspiracy’

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) on Monday condemned India's involvement in the Israel-Hamas conflict, accusing the government of "helping Israel in America's conspiracy." A woman looks around as she salvages items at the damaged UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees building complex in western Gaza City's Al-Sinaa. (AFP)(AFP)

The Himachal Pradesh unit of CPI(M) held a demonstration outside the Deputy Commissioner's office in Shimla, claiming that similar demonstrations were being carried out nationwide.

Hamas had launched a terror attack on Israel on 7th October last year, killing over 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages. Israel responded with a strong counter-offensive, targeting Hamas, though the increasing civilian casualties have raised concerns over the humanitarian situation. The Gaza Health Ministry reports that more than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict.

Kashmir Singh Thakur, a member of CPI(M)'s State Secretariat, alleged that India is assisting Israel by supplying weapons.

"For the past year, Israel has been committing genocide in Palestine, resulting in the deaths of over 40,000 children and women. Hospitals and educational institutions in Palestine are being destroyed. This is an American conspiracy, and the Indian government is helping Israel by selling weapons," he stated.

Thakur further criticised India's position, suggesting the government is being disingenuous about its stance on Palestine. "The CPI(M) condemns this alliance. India is acting duplicitously, showing solidarity with Palestine at times and siding with Israel at others, while ultimately supporting America's conspiracy. The Indian government is complicit in this agenda, and this war must be stopped immediately."

CPI(M) also held demonstrations in various districts of Uttar Pradesh, showing solidarity with Palestine and urging the Indian government to stop supplying weapons to Israel.

In a post on X, the party stated: "On the anniversary of the attack on Palestine in Gaza, demonstrations were held across districts in Uttar Pradesh under a nationwide call by leftist parties, expressing solidarity with Palestine and demanding an end to the war, and for the Indian government to cease supplying weapons."

The party also claimed that in Kanpur, the police prevented a protest and shut down the CPI(M) office.

"In Kanpur, the police did not allow the demonstration and forcibly closed the CPI(M) office, though a memorandum was later submitted and a seminar held," the post concluded.