CPM backs leader on his remarks against Gandhis

The CPI(M) on Monday backed politburo member A Vijayaraghavan’s controversial remarks on Muslim fundamentalists’ support behind the victories of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. CPI(M) defended his remarks, stating that they were aimed at exposing the “unholy alliance” between Congress and “communal” outfits like the SDPI, the political arm of the banned PFI and the Welfare Party of India, the branch of Jamaat-e-Islami (ANI)

The party defended his remarks, stating that they were aimed at exposing the “unholy alliance” between Congress and “communal” outfits like the SDPI, the political arm of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Welfare Party of India, the branch of Jamaat-e-Islami.

CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan told reporters, “Both majority and minority communal forces have strengthened their attacks on our party over the years. But we are not ready to make any compromises with them. SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami are among the tiny communal forces within the Muslim community.”

“Congress is an ally of those communal forces. We saw both in the Lok Sabha elections and the Palakkad assembly bypoll that the two parties worked just as an ally of the Congress and UDF. It will have far-reaching consequences,” he said.

He emphasised that a majority of the people in that community stand for secularism.

The consequences of allying with such “extremist” outfits will be disastrous for the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a long-standing ally of the Congress, as well, he said, adding that Vijayaraghavan’s position was correct and that the party stood with it.

While the SDPI and Welfare Party are not part of the UDF in Kerala, in recent elections, they have pitched support for the Congress-led alliance.

LDF convenor TP Ramakrishnan too supported the politburo member. “He has only criticised the move of the Congress and the IUML to seek support from extremist outfits like SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami. Didn’t the SDPI hold a victory celebration after the win of the UDF candidate in the Palakkad bypoll? There is nothing ‘communal’ about Vijayaraghavan’s remarks. His words are only aimed at protecting the society from communal forces,” he said.

The LDF support for Vijayaraghavan came days after the Congress and IUML slammed his remarks, calling them “cruel” and “unbecoming” of a senior Left leader. Vijayaraghavan was quoted saying at the party’s district conference in Wayanad last week, “Two people had recent back-to-back victories here (Wayanad). With whose support did Rahul Gandhi win? Without the support of the Muslim fundamentalist elements, would Rahul Gandhi have entered Parliament? He is the leader of opposition there. Then Priyanka Gandhi came. Who were at the front and back of her roadshows? Weren’t there members of minority extremist elements there? Didn’t they support her?”

Meanwhile,leader of opposition in the Kerala assembly VD Satheesan on Monday accused the CPI(M) of moving towards a position that aligns with the Sangh Parivar’s agenda of creating communal divisions in the state.

He further said that CPI(M) leaders made made their stance clear that, after the parliamentary elections, the Left party’s agenda has changed, and “it has emerged with a majority communal appeasement that even shames the Sangh Parivar”.

“CPI(M) is moving towards a position that aligns with the Sangh Parivar agenda of creating communal divisions in the state. To say that Priyanka Gandhi’s victory in Wayanad was due to the support of extremists is an insult to the people of Wayanad,” the LoP said.

He said the people voted for Rahul and Priyanka without any caste or religious differences.”Attempting to create communalism in the name of that victory shows that the distance between CPI(M) and the Sangh Parivar is not very far,” he said.

