Cracker ban set to go for now, here's how Delhi govt is prepping for Diwali

The Delhi government has planned various measures to be taken following directions from the Supreme Court, which has reserved orders on lifting the ban on bursting green firecrackers in the city. Over a week ahead of Diwali, the Delhi government has sought to lift the ban on firecrackers, informing the court in an affidavit about several measures it has planned (HT Photo)

As per government officials, directions have been issued to take various measures to ensure the check use of traditional firecrackers, including awareness campaigns and deploying enforcement teams.

Measures taken by Delhi govt Delhi government officials said that directions have been issued to ensure implementation of anti-pollution measures and to check the use of traditional firecrackers, if the court decides to lift the ban on green firecrackers.

They also said that various protocols have already been planned for execution, including:

A dedicated control room to receive complaints of violations during the festive period.

Enforcement teams will be deployed with personnel from Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The enforcement teams will prevent the sale and use of non-compliant firecrackers that are said to emit more pollutants.

Citizens will be able to report violations of the orders through online platforms such as Sameer App, Green Delhi App and other official channels.

Awareness campaigns will be conducted to educate people about the permissible types of green firecrackers. Speaking on the matter, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that if the top court lifts the ban, the government is ready to take all necessary steps to ensure that its directions are fully implemented.

"If the ban on bursting firecrackers is lifted, we will immediately hold a meeting to take necessary steps in light of the court order," he said.

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court said that the ban would be lifted for five days. It also said that a complete ban on bursting of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR is "neither practical nor ideal" as such restrictions were often violated, and balancing of equities is needed.

Earlier, Sirsa had said that the government wish to lift the ban at least for one hour each in the morning and the evening of Diwali and Gurupurab.



