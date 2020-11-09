Cracker ban triggers row

india

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 23:53 IST

Lucknow/Bhopal/New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) directive against bursting or selling firecrackers evoked differing political reactions on Monday, with a number of Bharatiya Janata Party-(BJP)-ruled states leaning against a complete ban and Congress and some other Opposition parties treading cautiously and leaving the final decision to local administration.

The BJP-ruled states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat did not enforce a statewide ban on busting of crackers until print time, even though each government said they will implement the NGT order.

The state will comply with the NGT decision, said additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi but added that green crackers -- which are less polluting than the usual brands -- will be sold and promoted. Meerut banned crackers and Agra stopped issuing license to traders.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ruled out a ban on crackers. ”MP is a state of happiness. Here, there will be no ban on happiness. Celebrate return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya, burn crackers and celebrate Diwali,” he said on Twitter. Gujarat also didnt clamp a complete ban.

Maharashtra, ruled by an alliance of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress, didn’t ban crackers but chief minister Uddhav Thackeray urged people not to burn crackers as it could aggravate the Covid pandemic. Only Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) imposed a partial ban.

The Congress-led Punjab government didn’t impose a full ban but said it will implement the Supreme Court guidelines to allow fire crackers for two hours on festivals beginning from Diwali to New Year celebrations.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress coalition that rules Jharkhand said no final decision was taken on a ban.

”We are studying the AQI (air quality index) of Jharkhand cities. Following the study, we will decide either to go for complete ban of crackers or window period like previous year,” said Jharkhand state pollution control board member secretary Rajiv Lochan Bakshi.

The banning of crackers during Diwali is a sensitive issue and many BJP leaders say the celebrations are important for Hindus and cannot be banned.

“There are many factors that contribute to air pollution and instead of trying to combat those problems, states like Delhi and Punjab trying to deflect attention by imposing a ban on crackers during Diwali,” said a senior party functionary.

Odisha, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Sikkim, Delhi, West Bengal and Tripura have banned crackers.

Two prominent BJP-ruled states, Haryana and Karnataka, walked back a complete ban on crackers after pressure from within the party and Hindu groups. Both states have allowed crackers for a limited period during the festivities.

Goa BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar said no such move was necessary in Goa as a ban for one day cannot improve air quality.

The Congress has left it to party-ruled states to take a call on the ban.