‘Credit goes to only Uddhav’: Raj Thackeray on MVA collapse; ‘Told Fadnavis…’

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday said neither Amit Shah nor Devendra Fadnavis are responsible for what happened in Maharashtra. Not even Sanjay Raut, though he appeared on television every day and said something, Raj Thackeray said in an interview with a Marathi television channel. “I told Fadnavis to not take much credit as all credit of whatever happened only goes to Uddhav Thackeray,” Raj Thackeray said. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis visited Raj Thackeray recently. 'Uddhavji's only mistake was': Aaditya Thackeray predicts mid-term election

"Even some people accuse Sanjay Raut and his statements behind the collapse of the government. But he has no connection with this though it's true that his words might have been hurtful," Raj Thackeray reportedly said in the interview.

Talking about the last election results after which Shiv Sena forged an alliance with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, severing its ties with the BJP, Raj Thackeray said Uddhav had earlier agreed to a BJP CM during the campaign. Raj Thackeray said Uddhav opposed to the idea of the BJP CM after the results of the election.

Talking about the Nupur Sharma row, Raj Thackeray said the former BJP spokesperson should not have apologised for saying something which was in the public domain. "Does Owaisi apologise?" Raj Thackeray said.

Raj Thackeray who congratulated Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis after their swearing-in following the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government talked about the possible future alliance with the Shinde faction. An alliance between MNS and Shiv Sena did not happen before because Raj Thackeray could not believe Uddhav, he said.

