Cricket coach shot dead outside school in Sonepat

A school cricket coach was shot dead in Sonepat district of Haryana on Tuesday as he returned from a practice session along with his brother.

Sumit Badhwar, 27, was attacked by two unidentified assailants riding a motorbike in Kharkhoda block. He was a resident of Rohtak’s Sunariya Chowk and started coaching for Pratap Singh Memorial School in Kharkhoda two months ago.

His brother Ankit said they were returning to the school on their Scooty after training students at a stadium when two men gestured them to stop.

“One of the men folded his hands and said namaste. While we were returning the greeting, the man sitting on the backseat took out a gun and started firing at my brother. Both of us fell down and the man continued firing at my brother,” said Ankit, who was injured.

Wazir Singh, the officer in charge of Kharkhoda police station, said Badhwar was shot five five times—thrice on his head. “His family said they had no enmity against anyone,” said Singh.

The incident comes fears that teachers in Haryana are under attack. In March, an assistant professor in Sonepat was shot dead by a student. In January, a school principal in Yamunanagar district was shot dead by a Class 12 student.