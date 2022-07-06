Home / India News / Crime branch foils 2 revenge killings; arrests three men
Crime branch foils 2 revenge killings; arrests three men

Published on Jul 06, 2022 01:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Three men associated with jailed gangsters Neeraj Bawana and Saddam Gauri were arrested by the Delhi Police crime branch in two separate operations carried out over the past fortnight, officials said on Tuesday.

On Monday, a crime branch team arrested 24-year-old Sangram Singh alias Shakti Gujjar with a countrymade pistol and two cartridges from south-west Delhi’s Najafgarh. An associate of Saddam Gauri and Neeraj Bawana, Singh is a rival of gangster Vikas Langarpuria and was looking for an opportunity to kill Langarpuria’s cousin Ankit Gulia.

Also, the owner of the bar had allegedly humiliated him in front of his girlfriend, who worked in the same bar. Singh had also planned to kill the bar owner to avenge his humiliation, said joint commissioner of police (crime) Dheeraj Kumar.

