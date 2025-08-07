‘Crisis must be fully utilised’: Amitabh Kant reacts to Trump’s tariff on India

Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Thursday reacted to US President Donald Trump’s imposition of an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, saying the move should be viewed as an opportunity to push forward key domestic reforms. Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant calls Trump’s new tariff on Indian goods a chance to push forward key domestic reforms.(PTI File)

“Trump has provided us a once in a generation opportunity to take the next big leap on reforms. Crisis must be fully utilised,” Kant wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Trump on Wednesday imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, citing New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil. The move, framed as a penalty, is expected to severely impact sectors such as textiles, marine products, and leather exports.

Trump signed an executive order titled “Addressing Threats to the US by the Government of the Russian Federation,” which enforces this new levy over and above the existing 25 per cent duty. The revised tariff structure will take effect from August 7.

Following the order, most Indian goods, excluding a limited exemption list, will now face a total tariff of 50 per cent.

Meanwhile, in a veiled message to US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India will never compromise on the welfare of its farmers, dairy producers, or fishermen, even if it means paying a personal cost.

Washington is pushing for greater access to India’s agricultural and dairy markets, including reduced tariffs on American corn, soybeans, almonds, apples, and ethanol.

India, however, remains firm in its resistance, citing the adverse impact such concessions could have on its rural economy and agrarian community.

“For us, the interests of farmers are our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of its farmers, dairy farmers and fishermen,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister was speaking at an international conference commemorating the birth centenary of MS Swaminathan, the pioneer of India’s Green Revolution.

Modi said he was willing to pay a high personal cost to safeguard the country’s agrarian interests.

“I know that I will personally have to pay a heavy price. But I am ready for it,” he added.