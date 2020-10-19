e-paper
CRPF jawan injured after terrorists attack security forces in J-K's Pulwama

CRPF jawan injured after terrorists attack security forces in J-K’s Pulwama

One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was injured after terrorists attack security forces near Gangoo in Pulwama district on Monday.

india Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 13:51 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kaleem Ullah Fasihi
Asian News International | Posted by Kaleem Ullah Fasihi
Asian News International
Personnel stand guard in Pulwama. (ANI Photo)
Personnel stand guard in Pulwama. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
         

The injured Jawan has been hospitalised for treatment, CRPF said in a statement.

According to CRPF, troops of 182 Bn CRPF along with Jammu and Kashmir Police were deployed for Naka duty wherein unknown terrorists fired upon them.

The Area has been cordoned and a search operation is underway, CRPF said.

