CRPF officer held for killing wife’s Facebook friend in Rohtak

A deputy commandant of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering his wife’s Facebook friend, whom he had caught with her in a compromising position at their house in Basant Vihar colony in Rohtak in Haryana on September 30.

The accused, identified as Suresh Kumar, was posted at Jammu, the police said.

The police said Kumar had telephoned his wife from work on September 29, informing her about his plan to return home on October 1.

“Kumar’s wife Yamuna had invited her Facebook friend-turned-lover Deepak from Panipat at her house in the absence of her husband. However, Kumar turned up at home a day earlier on September 30 in order to surprise his wife. However, he caught his wife and her lover in a compromising position,” a Rohtak police spokesperson said.

The police said the investigation pointed out that Kumar got angry seeing his wife with someone else, but he forgave her when she apologised to him. He, however, made Deepak sit back at their home and called his wife’s brother Gaurav there. The duo then killed Deepak by forcibly feeding him some poisonous substance.

Later, Kumar and Gaurav carried Deepak’s body on a scooter and dumped him near the Jind road, where it was found by local residents the next day.

“The family of the deceased had raised suspicion over some local boys in Panipat. But his call records showed he had spoken to Yamuna several times. The police team launched a search for her and detained her from the local bus stand from where she was trying to flee the city. Under sustained interrogation, she confessed that her husband and her brother were behind the murder,” the spokesperson added.

Yamuna and Gaurav have also been arrested and were being interrogated for further details, the police said.

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 12:06 IST