CRPF officer killed as terrorists attack joint patrol in Jammu Kashmir’s Udhampur

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer was killed after suspected terrorists opened fire on a joint patrol of the CRPF and special operations group of the Jammu & Kashmir police in Udhampur’s Dudu area on Monday, said officials. After the attack terrorists managed to escape from the spot. (Representational image)

The attack comes days after the Election Commission’s announcement to hold assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1.

The deceased CRPF inspector has been identified as Kuldeep Singh.

Initial reports suggested that a group of terrorists ambushed the patrol in the upper reaches in Chill area of Dudu.

“An information was received through reliable sources that during a routine patrol by officer and men of CRPF’s 187 Battalion in Cheel areas, armed terrorists opened nearly 40 rounds of fire from their automatic weapons. Inspector Kuldeep Singh was fatally hit by a volley of shots and died”, said a police officer.

“During area domination patrol at Chill in Dudu, exchange of fire took place between terrorists and joint parties of JKP and CRPF. In the encounter, one inspector of CRPF suffered bullet injuries and has attained martyrdom. Operation continues,” the Udhampur Police posted on X.

“After the attack terrorists managed to escape from the spot. Additional reinforcements have been rushed to the area to track down the attackers,” said the officer.

With the killing of CRPF inspector, the number of security personnel killed in various terror attacks in Jammu region this year has gone up to 14.

On August 14, Captain Deepak Singh of 48 RR was killed in Shivgarh Dhar area of Assar in Doda.

Six terrorists have been killed in the Jammu region this year.

Ten civilians have been killed and 55 people have been injured in terror attacks in Jammu region since January 1.