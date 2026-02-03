Crushed with stones, run over by trains: 5 chilling details as Faridabad cops crack 2-month-old murder case

A murder that initially appeared to be a tragic railway accident has now been cracked two months later, with police arresting a woman and her partner for allegedly killing her husband and staging the crime to mislead investigators. The accused were sent to four-day police remand after confessing, with an FIR registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions. (Representative image/HT photos)

As reported by HT earlier, Faridabad police on Sunday arrested Anjani Devi (29) and her boyfriend Mohammad Riyazul (30) for the murder of Suman Jha (36), whose mutilated body was found on railway tracks in Mewla Maharajpur on December 1.

Both accused were produced before a local court on Monday and sent to four-day police remand for further interrogation. Officers said the body was so badly damaged that the case did not immediately raise suspicion.

1. Alcohol, stones and a staged death Police said the murder took place on the night of November 30. According to investigators, Anjani and Riyazul first made Jha consume alcohol and then took him near the railway tracks.

They allegedly killed him by crushing his head with stones, officers said. The body was then placed on the tracks, where it was later mutilated after being run over by multiple trains, giving the impression of an accident.

2. Body was found on railway tracks Police said Jha’s body was recovered from the railway tracks at Mewla Maharajpur. At the time, his identity could not be established, and there were no immediate signs pointing to murder.

With no claimant coming forward, the unidentified body was cremated three days later, closing what appeared to be a routine accidental death case.

3. Husband of 15 years, two children then affair Investigators later identified the victim as Suman Jha, a resident of Godda district in Jharkhand. He had been married to Anjani Devi for 15 years, and the couple had two children, police said.

The family had been living in a rented house in Mewla Maharajpur near Sector 46 in Faridabad for several years before the crime.

Police said Riyazul also lived in the same locality, he worked in a private firm along with Anjani. The two were allegedly in a relationship for the past three years.

Investigators said Jha had discovered the relationship a few days before his murder, which, according to police, became the trigger for the crime.

4. Cops go back to the cremated body The case reopened weeks later when Jha’s brother, Sunny, travelled to Faridabad with Anjani from Godda and filed a missing person complaint at Surajkund police station on January 18.

ACP (Crime) Varun Kumar Dahiya said the breakthrough came during this process.

“He was called at the Sector 46 police post and was shown photographs of various unidentified bodies and belongings recovered across Faridabad during the tenure when he finally identified one of them from the clothes it had,” Dahiya said.

5. Call records tracked Crime branch officials said Anjani had returned to her maternal home in Godda around the same period and never approached police about her husband’s disappearance. Call detail records showed she remained in constant contact with Riyazul before and after the murder, officers added.

Police said Sunny also told investigators that Jha had suspected his wife’s relationship with Riyazul before he went missing.

The two accused were detained on Sunday and questioned for several hours. Police said they later confessed to the crime.

An FIR under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Surajkund police station on the complaint of the victim’s brother.

(With inputs from Debashish Karmkar)