Cumbum, Periyakulam election results | Live updates

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The 2026 assembly election results come amid an intense political contest in the state. (Image-AI generated)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has begun counting of votes for the 234 constituencies of the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday (May 4), with results following throughout the day. The process of counting of votes began at 8 am with postal ballots, while EVM counting will begin at 8.30 am. In the 2026 poll battle, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-Congress alliance, led by chief minister MK Stalin, is looking to retain power, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-BJP camp is aiming to take control of the state. Adding a fresh twist to the contest is actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam), vying for a remarkable debut. The magic number to form a government in the state is 118, out of 234 total seats. The DMK-led alliance is contesting 164 constituencies, while its ally Congress is in 28 seats. On the other side, the AIADMK is contesting 167 seats, BJP on 27, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) on 18, and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK has been allotted 11 seats.

Constituency name Lead/win candidate and party name Loss/trail candidate and party name Votes Margin Cumbum JAKKAIYAN S.T.K. (AIADMK) () 2346 Periyakulam SABARI IYNGARAN G. (TVK) () 7075

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