Cumulative Covid-19 vaccinations cross 20-million mark: Government

India administered more than a million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in a single day for the third straight day on Saturday, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said, with over 1.1 million doses administered in the country until 7pm. “Total 1,164,422 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the fiftieth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination,” the health ministry said in a statement. With this, the cumulative vaccinations have crossed the 20-million mark so far. “A total of 20,662,073 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7pm today,” the ministry noted.

The ministry’s statement comes on a day when India reported a fresh spike of 18,327 Covid-19 infections and 108 related deaths. Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu continue to report a surge in the daily new cases, the ministry said earlier in the day. Meanwhile, high-level teams have been rushed to Maharashtra and Punjab by the central government to curb the spread of the disease.

Day 50 of the vaccination drive

According to the latest data from the ministry, 1,164,422 doses of the vaccine comprising 944,919 first doses and 219,503 second doses were administered on Saturday. Healthcare workers received 57,198 first doses and 165,842 second doses while frontline workers have been given 146,880 first doses and 53,662 second doses.

The ministry said 626,805 people over the age of 60 and 114,036 between 45 and 59 years of age with co-morbidities have received the first dose of the vaccine, the ministry said. They will get the second dose of vaccines after 28 days.

Covid-19 vaccination drive so far

India has administered 20,662,073 doses of the vaccine so far of which 6,972,859 healthcare workers have received the first dose and 3,522,671 have got the second dose. Also, 6,502,869 front line workers have received the first dose and 197,853 have received their second.

The government started the second phase of its vaccination drive on March 1 after the first one started on January 16. Since then, 3,005,039 people over 60 years of age and 460,782 between 45 and 59 years with comorbidities have received their first dose of the vaccine.