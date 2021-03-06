Cumulative Covid-19 vaccinations cross 20-million mark: Government
India administered more than a million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in a single day for the third straight day on Saturday, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said, with over 1.1 million doses administered in the country until 7pm. “Total 1,164,422 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the fiftieth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination,” the health ministry said in a statement. With this, the cumulative vaccinations have crossed the 20-million mark so far. “A total of 20,662,073 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7pm today,” the ministry noted.
The ministry’s statement comes on a day when India reported a fresh spike of 18,327 Covid-19 infections and 108 related deaths. Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu continue to report a surge in the daily new cases, the ministry said earlier in the day. Meanwhile, high-level teams have been rushed to Maharashtra and Punjab by the central government to curb the spread of the disease.
Also read | Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, these states have imposed fresh restrictions
Day 50 of the vaccination drive
According to the latest data from the ministry, 1,164,422 doses of the vaccine comprising 944,919 first doses and 219,503 second doses were administered on Saturday. Healthcare workers received 57,198 first doses and 165,842 second doses while frontline workers have been given 146,880 first doses and 53,662 second doses.
The ministry said 626,805 people over the age of 60 and 114,036 between 45 and 59 years of age with co-morbidities have received the first dose of the vaccine, the ministry said. They will get the second dose of vaccines after 28 days.
Watch | Dalai Lama gets Covid vaccine jab; urges people to get vaccinated
Covid-19 vaccination drive so far
India has administered 20,662,073 doses of the vaccine so far of which 6,972,859 healthcare workers have received the first dose and 3,522,671 have got the second dose. Also, 6,502,869 front line workers have received the first dose and 197,853 have received their second.
The government started the second phase of its vaccination drive on March 1 after the first one started on January 16. Since then, 3,005,039 people over 60 years of age and 460,782 between 45 and 59 years with comorbidities have received their first dose of the vaccine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union minister proposes collection drive for beautification of Jagannath Temple
- In a letter to Puri king Gajapati Dibya Singha Deb, Union minister for petroleum and natural gas, Dharmendra Pradhan urged him to launch a mass fund collection drive to enable contribution by crores of devotees of Lord Jagannath for the development of the Jagannath Temple heritage corridor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cumulative Covid-19 vaccinations cross 20-million mark: Government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Issue of national security key as govt decides on
- Cryptocurrency is, however, not legally banned and the government is in the process of enacting a law on this matter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need to develop military into ‘future force’: PM Modi at top commanders’ meet
- The PM asked the three services to rid themselves of legacy systems and practices that are no longer relevant.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Transgender help desk set up at police station in Hyderabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district, 2 arrested for brandishing gun at wedding
- According to the police, some young men were dancing at the DJ night in a wedding ceremony, during which one of the accused pointed the pistol at the forehead of another youth.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As farmers protest completes 100 days, Cong says ‘100 days of BJP's arrogance’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court to begin limited physical hearing on trial basis from March 15
- In January this year, Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde ruled out any reopening of courts for the present.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nepal Police hand over body of Indian man killed in firing in Pilibhit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIADMK, DMK yet to close deal with key allies for Tamil Nadu assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At top commanders’ meet, PM Modi calls for army to become 'future force'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab reports over 1,000 daily new Covid-19 cases for second time in March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIA files chargesheet against 3 Bodo militants for killing Assam police officer
- The chargesheet was filed on Friday before a special NIA court against the accused persons-Bishnu Narzary, Nitul Daimary and Runiluish Daimary under several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over ₹25,000 million collected for Ram Temple’s construction: VHP
- Rai said that door-to-door collection of funds for the Ram Temple construction has also been stopped.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, these states have imposed fresh restrictions
- The central government has also rushed high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams to Maharashtra and Punjab in view of the increase in the number of daily new Covid-19 cases being reported by these states.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox