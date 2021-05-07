Curb post-poll violence in Bengal, RSS asks TMC

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday criticised the West Bengal’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for failing to curb post-poll violence against its opponents and said it should establish rule of law, act against the culprits and instill a feeling of safety and confidence among the affected people.

“We urge upon the Union government to take necessary and all possible steps to establish peace in West Bengal and ensure that state government acts...” said RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale in a statement.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has blamed TMC, which swept back to power on Sunday, for violence against its workers and supporters. It has said many of its workers have been grievously injured in the violence. On Thursday, Union minister V Muraleedharn’s vehicle was allegedly attacked in West Bengal.

Referring to the violence, Hosable said,” The first and foremost responsibility of the ruling administration, whichever party may be in power, is to establish peace and safety in society by maintaining law and order, to instill fear of law in the minds of the antisocial elements, and to punish those involved in violent activities. The electoral victory belongs to political parties, but the elected government is accountable to the entire society.”

Hosable lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee government. “That the role of state administrative missionary was completely passive, and they remained mute spectators was the most heinous part of this unabated and inhuman violence. Neither the rioters seemed to be afraid of anything nor is there any initiative by the state police and administration to control the violence.”

He also referred to alleged attacks on women and children. “...It is but natural that the opposing sides...sometimes cross the limits in making allegations and counter-allegations. However, we should always remember that all contesting parties belong to our country only and all those participating in the elections – the candidates, their supporters, the voters – are citizens of the nation.”

There was no immediate response from the TMC, which has earlier rubbished the allegations as fake and said its workers have also been killed. Banerjee has also appealed for peace.