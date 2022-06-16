Curfew relaxed for 3 hours in J&K’s Bhaderwah town, situation remains peaceful

The curfew was relaxed in Bhaderwah town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district for three hours on Thursday morning, officials said adding that it passed off peacefully with people thronging the markets to purchase essential items.

The restrictions were imposed in Doda and adjoining Kishtwar district last Thursday following communal tension between two communities in the wake of inflammatory statements on social media over the controversial remarks made by two former BJP leaders on Prophet Mohammed. The curfew has been already lifted from Doda town, Thathri and Gandoh.

The curfew in Bhaderwah town was relaxed from 9am to 12pm on Thursday. “On Wednesday, we had given a two-hour relaxation in the town. However mobile internet and broadband services remain suspended in Doda and Kishtwar districts,” said a senior police officer.

Doda district commissioner, Vikas Sharma, and SSP Doda, Abdul Qayoom have been camping at Bhadarwah for the past 7 days to monitor the situation.

“We have already lifted the restrictions in Doda, Thathri, and Gandoh towns and I assure if people here behave well, the remaining restriction will be eased soon as during this peak season of Tourism, we want to see visitors not the security forces,” said Sharma.

