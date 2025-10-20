‘Cyclone alert’ in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, heavy rains likely till Oct 23

Andaman and Nicobar Islands are on “cyclone alert” due to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify from October 21, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Thunderstorms with gusty wind (40-50 kmph) and lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on October 24 and 25, (Representational Image/ PTI)

After the IMD alert, local port warnings have been issued as the weather system is likely to cause heavy rainfall till October 23.

"Heavy rain (7-11 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over Nicobar Islands. Thunderstorms with gusty wind (40-50 kmph) and lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on October 21, 22 and 23," officials told news agency PTI.

Thunderstorms with gusty wind (40-50 kmph) and lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on October 24 and 25, officials said.

"Squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is very likely over the Andaman Sea from October 22 to 23. In the coming five days, sea conditions are likely to be rough and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off the Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar coast till October 24," he said.

Due to the possibility of surging waves, boat owners, Islanders and tourists have been advised by the administration to ply their boats with utmost vigilance, and recreation activities have to be carried out with due care.

Tourists and general public were advised not to venture into the sea and requested to follow all safety guidelines issued by the local administration.

Low-pressure area likely to form IMD also predicted a low pressure is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around October 21 triggering rainfall in the range of 64.5mm to 111.5mm likely over partsTamil Nadu such as Erode, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Karaikal, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore and Nagapattinam.

Light rain very likely at isolated places also over Salem, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, The Nilgiris, Thiruvallur, Thiruvarur, Viluppuram, Virudhunagar districts of Tamil Nadu districts of Tamil Nadu and over Puducherry and Karaikal area, it added. Meanwhile, according to TNSMART (Tamil Nadu System for Multi_hazard potential impact assessment, Alert, emergency Response planning and Tracking), in Chennai, Medavakkam received the highest rainfall amount of 102mm on October 19. Kotagiri in the Nilgiris received the highest in the state with 137mm, followed by Kovilankulam in Virudhunagar (135.4mm) and Makkinampatti in Coimbatore (119mm). Kamatcipuram in Dindigul recorded the least rainfall in the state with 0.2mm.