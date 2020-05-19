e-paper
Home / India News / Cyclone Amphan: Fishing activities suspended in West Bengal, Odisha till May 20

Cyclone Amphan: Fishing activities suspended in West Bengal, Odisha till May 20

As super cyclone Amphan is approaching, 15 NDRF teams have been deployed in different districts of Odisha. They are already in the field and are creating awareness among public and fishermen on evacuation and safety measures.

india Updated: May 19, 2020 15:56 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Fishermans anchored their boats as India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning to suspend all fishing activity in West Bengal and Odisha till May 20 due to cyclone 'Amphan' in Bhadrak on Tuesday.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a warning to suspend all fishing activities in West Bengal and Odisha till May 20, in the wake of super cyclone Amphan.

Several fishermen at Odisha’s Bhadrak were seen parking their boats at the dock today morning.

Notably, Bhadrak is one of the six districts expected to be affected due to the cyclone.

Notably, 15 NDRF teams have been deployed in different districts of Odisha. They are already in the field and are creating awareness among public and fishermen on evacuation and safety measures.

Five teams are also ready in Mundali to meet the exigency.

Chief Secretary, Odisha and Additional Chief Secretary, West Bengal apprised National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) of preparatory measures taken by them. They informed that evacuation of people from the low lying areas is being carried out, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in the letter.

“36 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are currently deployed in both states. Rescue & relief teams of Army & Navy along with ships & aircraft of Navy, Air Force & Coast Guard have been put on standby,” it added.

