Cyclone Amphan latest updates: Extremely severe cyclonic storm likely during landfall

Updated: May 19, 2020 19:07 IST

Cyclone Amphan, set to make landfall on Wednesday, will be an ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’, top officials National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said on Tuesday.

The states of Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to be hit when the second super cyclone will make landfall.

The wind speed of the ‘most intense’ cyclone in the sea right now is 200-240 kmph, it is moving towards north northwestward direction, the IMD chief has said.

Here are the latest updates:

-- Cyclone Amphan to cross West Bengal, Bangladesh coasts on May 20

The super cyclone Amphan, which is expected to cause to large scale damage, will cross West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts by Wednesday evening, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

-- 24 NDRF teams on standby

As Cyclone Amphan approaches, NDRF Director General SN Pradhan said that there are 24 teams on standby and every battalion that has been deployed has 4 teams.

-- Amphan is second super cyclone formed in the Bay of Bengal after 1999

Cyclone Amphan intensified into a super cyclonic storm on Monday and is likely to move across the northeast Bay of Bengal, and cross the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts between Digha and the Hatia Island on May 20.

Twenty-one years ago, in 1999, another super cyclonic storm had ravaged large parts of Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal. It took Odisha months to overcome the extensive damage that the Super Cyclone had caused back then.

-- Bengal, Odisha prep for another Super Cyclone

Odisha is expected to face extensive damage in the storm that is likely to uproot communication and power poles. It could also disrupt rail and road links in many places in Bengal and Odisha and inflict extensive damage to standing crops, plantations and orchards, the IMD has said.

-- Fresh alert for Bengal, Odisha

In a fresh alert for Odisha and West Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday morning said that it is likely to move towards West Bengal and weaken into an extremely severe cyclonic storm.