Cyclone Asani makes landfall in coastal Andhra Pradesh: 10 developments

Cyclone Asani finally made landfall between Machilipatnam and Narsapuram in Andhra Pradesh late on Wednesday night after weakening into a deep depression, the State Disaster Management Authority said.

Asani would further weaken into a depression and emerge into the Bay of Bengal in the Yanam-Kakinada region in the state, SDMA director BR Ambedkar said in a release.

1. Coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh may receive moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places with winds gushing to a speed of 50-60 km per hour.

2. "People should remain cautious and fishermen should not venture into the sea as Bay of Bengal would continue to be rough," Ambedkar added.

3. Earlier on Wednesday evening, Asani lay centred some 20-30 km off Machilipatnam coast in Krishna district.

4. Many districts along the Bay of Bengal coast witnessed moderate to heavy rain under the influence of Asani even as the government machinery has been fully geared up to meet any emergency.

5. Kolkata recorded 44.8 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am, the Met Department said.

6. The Odisha government said the system will have no major impact on the state except for heavy rainfall in some southern districts.

7. The Odisha government has put five southern districts - Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam and Gajapati - on “high alert”, as they are likely to be affected by the system.

8. IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in Bhubaneswar said southern Odisha will experience wind speed up to 40-50 kmph as the cyclone would make the landfall.

9. Fishermen should not venture into the sea till May 12, he said.

10. Light to moderate rain or thundershower was experienced in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, the Regional Meteorological Centre said.

