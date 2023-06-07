Home / India News / Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: Depression over Arabian sea likely to intensify
Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: Depression over Arabian sea likely to intensify

The Met office said the cyclonic storm will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Thursday morning and very severe cyclonic storm by Friday evening.

Cyclone biparjoy Live: The formation process of cyclone Biparjoy began in the Arabian Sea.
Cyclone biparjoy Live: The formation process of cyclone Biparjoy began in the Arabian Sea.(AFP)
ByHT News Desk
A depression over the southeast Arabian Sea, south of Porbandar in Gujarat, is likely to move northwestward and intensify into a cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday. 

Also read | Cyclone Biparjoy will have no impact over Maharashtra: IMD

The Met office said the cyclonic storm will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Thursday morning and very severe cyclonic storm by Friday evening.

  • Jun 07, 2023 10:09 AM IST

    Cyclonic Biparjoy likely to move northwards & intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hrs

    “Severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea lays about 890 km west-southwest of Goa. It is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hrs”: India Meteorological Department

  • Jun 07, 2023 09:36 AM IST

    Cyclone Biparjoy effect: Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala to experience high-speed wind

    In the wake of the advancing cyclone, IMD has issued a wind warning for the next five days for states southwestern states.

  • Jun 07, 2023 09:28 AM IST

    Cyclone Biparjoy: How did it get this name, where is it headed to? All details

    A deep depression over the southeast Arabian Sea intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday evening. According to the weather agency, it is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify gradually into a very severe cyclonic storm. 

    Read full report here

  • Jun 07, 2023 09:25 AM IST

    Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ to intensify. How it will impact weather, monsoon in India

    Cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea is likely to move nearly northwards and gradually intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next few hours, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. It is expected to further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over the same region during the subsequent 24 hours. Read more

'Willing to talk': Minister's midnight invitation to protesting wrestlers

india news
Updated on Jun 07, 2023 10:08 AM IST

On Saturday, the wrestlers met Amit Shah at his residence to talk about their demands - days after threatening to immerse their medals into Ganga in Haridwar.

Wrestlers have accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment. (ANI File)
ByManjiri Chitre

India-US strategic trade dialogue to build on iCET initiative

india news
Published on Jun 07, 2023 10:00 AM IST

Biden and PM Modi announced in May last year the US-India iCET to elevate and expand the strategic technology partnership and defence industrial cooperation.

Indian foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra (Centre) with US diplomats Victoria Nuland (Left) and Alan Estevez (Right).
ByShishir Gupta

Known Gujarat cardiologist Gaurav Gandhi dies of heart failure at 41: Report

india news
Published on Jun 07, 2023 09:56 AM IST

Doctors say that he died of heart failure.

Cardiologist Gaurav Gandhi
ByHT News Desk

Modi’s school in Gujarat to host students from across India

india news
Updated on Jun 07, 2023 09:34 AM IST

An official said it was the first such school redevelopment project being undertaken to inspire students to become “catalysts of change”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

On Rahul Gandhi's ‘rearview’ jibe, Dhankhar retorts: ‘only to avoid someone…’

india news
Published on Jun 07, 2023 09:27 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had hit out at BJP and RSS as he wrapped up his six-day US visit with a public speech to members of the diaspora.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.
ByHT News Desk

CM Arvind Kejriwal to meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

india news
Updated on Jun 07, 2023 09:29 AM IST

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will also be accompanying Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi.(HT Photo)
PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B

Morning brief: How Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ will impact monsoon in India

india news
Published on Jun 07, 2023 08:54 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

The formation process of cyclone Biparjoy began in the Arabian Sea.(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk

‘Seeing blood every time…’: NDRF personnel traumatised after Odisha train crash

india news
Published on Jun 07, 2023 08:24 AM IST

As many as nine teams of NDRF were deployed for rescue operations in the crash that killed 288 people and injured nearly 1,000.

NDRF personnel during the search and rescue operation after an accident involving Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a goods train, in Balasore district, Saturday.(PTI)
ByNisha Anand

VIDEO: ‘Abducted’ woman forcibly married off in Rajasthan, DCW chief reacts

india news
Published on Jun 07, 2023 07:15 AM IST

Shortly after Maliwal shared the video, the Jaisalmer police responded, confirming that the prime accused has been arrested.

Screengrab of the video showing a woman being forcibly married off in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.(Twitter/Swati Maliwal)
ByNisha Anand

US NSA arrives in India on June 13 to push bilateral ties to next level

india news
Published on Jun 07, 2023 07:08 AM IST

During his visit, Jake Sullivan will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, apart from holding talks with NSA Ajit Doval.

NSA Ajit Doval with US NSA Jake Sullivan in Washington on January 31, 203 for iCET meeting.
ByShishir Gupta

Odisha train accident: Over 1,000 lives saved by locals, says CM Patnaik

india news
Updated on Jun 07, 2023 07:18 AM IST

The death toll in the tragic accident was revised to 288 on Tuesday.

Rescue operations at the accident site of a three-train collision near Balasore, about 200 km (125 miles) from the state capital Bhubaneswar in Odisha(AFP)
ByManjiri Chitre

BJP sees ‘irony’ in Rahul Gandhi, White House remarks on Indian democracy

india news
Published on Jun 07, 2023 06:56 AM IST

The White House on Monday dismissed concerns over the health of democracy in India and said anybody who happens to go to New Delhi can see that for themselves.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses Indian diaspora at an event in New York. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk

Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ to intensify. How it will impact weather, monsoon in India

india news
Updated on Jun 07, 2023 10:06 AM IST

Private forecasting agency Skymet Weather said the monsoon onset over Kerala may happen on June 8 or June 9.

Cyclone Biparjoy: A man with an umbrella stands over fishing boats stationed along a beach.(AFP / Representative)
ByHT News Desk

BREAKING: 9 foreigners held in Greater Noida for illegally staying in India

india news
Updated on Jun 07, 2023 09:59 AM IST

Breaking news, June 7, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
