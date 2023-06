Cyclone Biparjoy: List of trains cancelled by Western Railway

Dozens of trains passing through Gujarat's coastal districts have been cancelled and many short-terminated as a precautionary measure in view of cyclone ‘Biparjoy’, the Western Railway announced on Thursday morning. The very severe cyclonic storm, lay centred over the Northeast Arabian Sea, was moving north-northeastward with a speed of 6 kmph and was hours away from making landfall near Guajrat's Jakhau port. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that the gale wind speed at 115-125 kmph gusting to 135 kmph has extensive potential to disrupt power and communication lines and railways.

People watch as waves hit Mandvi Beach before the arrival of cyclone Biparjoy in the western state of Gujarat, India, June 15, 2023.(Reuters)