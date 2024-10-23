Cyclone Dana: Landfall in Odisha with 120 kmph wind speed | Top storm updates

Cyclone Dana is expected to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port in Odisha early Friday, with wind speeds reaching up to 120 kilometres per hour. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Wednesday that the storm will bring heavy rainfall to several Odisha and West Bengal districts in the next three days. Cyclone Dana live updates: The Odisha government has asked fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea on Thursday.(HT_PRINT)

On Wednesday afternoon, parts of Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts in Odisha experienced rain and adverse weather as the outer bands of Cyclone ‘Dana’ began impacting the eastern coastline. The storm, which formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal, is also anticipated to bring significant rainfall to south Bengal districts, including Kolkata on October 24 and 25.

In anticipation of Cyclone Dana, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in both Odisha and West Bengal are on standby. Additionally, rescue and relief teams from the Army, Navy, and Coast Guard, along with ships and aircraft, have been placed on high alert.

Here are the latest updates

- The Eastern Railway on Wednesday announced that it will suspend local train services from Sealdah station starting at 8 pm on Thursday until 10 am on Friday due to the approaching cyclonic storm 'Dana.' This precautionary measure aims to ensure the safety of passengers in the Sealdah division, which serves six districts in West Bengal: North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad, Kolkata, and Howrah.

- On Tuesday, the South Eastern Railway reported the cancellation of over 150 express and passenger trains operating within its jurisdiction because of the cyclone. The East Coast Railways also cancelled 198 trains that were either passing through or originating from Odisha.

- Odisha's deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo said on Wednesday that multiple state departments have been put on high alert, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall with Cyclone Dana expected to make landfall on October 24.

- The Odisha government issued a warning to fishermen in light of the cyclone's landfall, saying, “We have notified all fishermen about the cyclone guidelines. They have been advised to refrain from entering Chilika Lake until October 26.”

- Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that her government is prepared for the cyclone. She announced that schools in seven districts will remain closed from October 23 to 26 as a precaution, emphasising the need to avoid any risks. "Schools and colleges are sometimes used as shelters for people," she said in Kolkata.

- KV Singh Deo mentioned that responsibilities have been delegated to Cabinet ministers to visit various districts affected by Cyclone Dana to demonstrate the state government's commitment and seriousness regarding the situation.

- The Odisha government has accelerated the evacuation of residents from coastal regions and has deployed 288 rescue teams to vulnerable areas across 14 districts. The state has mobilised 19 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 51 teams from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), and 178 teams from Fire Services, with an additional 40 teams sent to the impacted districts.

- On Wednesday morning, the Indian Air Force airlifted 150 NDRF personnel and relief supplies to Bhubaneswar using two aircraft. The districts currently on alert include Angul, Puri, Nayagarh, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, and Mayurbhanj.

- IMD Senior Scientist Umashankar Das reported that the deep depression in the region intensified into a cyclonic storm at 5.30 am on Wednesday. He explained that the storm is moving northwest at a speed of 15 km/h and is currently located 520 km southeast of Paradeep. It is anticipated to strengthen further into a severe cyclone by the morning of October 24.

- Das projected that Cyclone Dana would make landfall between midnight on October 24 and early morning on October 25, with wind speeds expected to be between 100-110 km/h, gusting up to 220 km/h. He mentioned that rainfall of 7-20 cm could occur and that a red warning has been issued for October 24 and 25.

- A senior forest officer noted that the mangrove forest, covering nearly 200 square km in Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha's Kendrapara district, could mitigate the impact of Cyclone Dana if it makes landfall in that area.

- The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has reported being on high alert and has mobilised its vessels and aircraft to respond quickly to any emergencies arising over the Bay of Bengal. The ICG has strategically positioned its assets to ensure a swift response to any contingencies.

