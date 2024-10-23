Cyclone Dana: Odisha begins evacuation of 1 mn people, shuts schools for 3 days

Odisha chief minister Mohan Manjhi-led state government has begun the evacuation process of nearly a million people from 3,000 vulnerable villages of 14 districts over the next 24 hours in wake of the impending Cyclone Dana formation. With train tracks likely to be submerged due to heavy rain, at least 222 trains were cancelled on Oct 23, 24 and 25. (HT Photo)

Cyclone Dana formed over the east central Bay of Bengal on Wednesday and moved north-westwards gradually towards the Odisha and West Bengal coasts.

Dana is expected to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha) during Thursday night and Friday early morning as a severe cyclone with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.

Special relief commissioner of Odisha, DK Singh said cyclonic storm Dana over east-central Bay of Bengal continued to move north-westwards with a speed of 15kmph and lay centred about 520 km south-east of Paradip, 600 km south east of Sagar island in Bengal and 610 km south-southeast Khepupara in Bangladesh at 8:30am on Wednesday.

Also Read: Cyclone Dana forms, likely to cause heavy to extremely heavy rainfall

“It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal by Thursday morning and cross close to Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara district and Dhamra of Bhadrak district Odisha between Thursday night and Friday morning as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 km per hour gusting upto 120 km per hour. From Thursday morning there is likelihood of heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) at isolated places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghour and Kendrapara districts while there is likelihood rainfall of more than 20 cm in these districts,” said Singh.

Anticipating the likelihood of severe flooding in the 14 districts, CM Manjhi has asked senior ministers to supervise the districts.

Revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari said more than 5,500 cyclonic relief centres are ready to ensure the people’s safety.

“The people in the vulnerable region have been urged to reach nearest cyclone relief centres by evening today. More than 5,500 relief centres including permanent and temporary centres are ready with all facilities,” Pujari said.

Pujari said as many as 288 rescue teams including 19 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, 51 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams, 178 fire services teams, 40 additional fire services teams and 30 platoon of Odisha State Armed Police have been deployed in 13 districts to tackle any eventualities that may occur during cyclone Dana’s landfall process and in its aftermath. Moreover, control rooms have been set up to oversee the rescue and relief efforts.

As Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district is likely to be near the landfall site, state chief wildlife warden Susanta Nanda said five teams have been formed for road clearance and two rescue teams if crocodiles stray into human settlements.

“Wildlife animals are used to winds and deer can move to higher places and crocodiles might stray during high tides. For this, we have formed two teams. There is no threat to adult birds, but their babies might get affected during winds”, Nanda said, adding that if cyclone Dana makes landfall near Bhitarkanika, the mangrove forest there can help in combating wind speed and stop ingress of tidal surge.

With train tracks likely to be submerged due to heavy rain, at least 222 trains were cancelled by the Railways on October 23, 24 and 25.

All schools, colleges and universities and anganwadi centres in 14 Odisha districts will be closed till Friday beginning Wednesday.