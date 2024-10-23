Cyclone Dana news live updates: Odisha, Bengal schools closed; Coast Guard on ‘high alert’
Cyclone Dana live updates: As Cyclone Dana approaches, both Odisha and West Bengal are taking precautionary measures by evacuating residents from vulnerable areas and closing educational institutions. The Indian Coast Guard has heightened its preparedness, mobilising vessels and aircraft to respond quickly to any emergencies due to the heavy rains expected in both states....Read More
Indian Mereological Department (IMD) director general Mrutunjay Mohapatra has said that the cyclone could impact the eastern coast, from Puri to West Bengal.
Cyclone Dana is predicted to make landfall between Puri and Sagar Island in the early hours of October 25, bringing wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, with gusts possibly reaching 120 kmph.
Odisha, expected to bear the brunt of the storm, has readied 800 cyclone shelters, along with an additional 500 temporary shelters in schools and colleges.
Revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari confirmed that 250 relief centres have been checked, with provisions of food, water, medicines, and power in place. Schools, colleges, and universities in 14 districts will remain shut from October 23 to 25.
In West Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced that schools will remain closed in seven districts from October 23 to 26.
Authorities have been directed to relocate those living in low-lying coastal areas. The Indian Coast Guard has deployed helicopters and remote stations to continuously broadcast weather alerts and safety warnings to fishermen and seafarers.
Coast Guard personnel are coordinating with local agencies to manage the cyclone’s impact efficiently.
Cyclone Dana live updates: Odisha CM calls on MLAs to support rescue and relief efforts
Cyclone Dana live updates: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi asked all MLAs to work with the administration on rescue and relief efforts as the state prepares for the cyclone.
Cyclone Dana live updates: Odisha govt places 14 districts on alert following IMD forecast
Cyclone Dana live updates: In response to the IMD forecast, the Odisha government has issued alerts for 14 districts, including Angul, Puri, Nayagarh, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, and Mayurbhanj.
Cyclone Dana live updates: Odisha govt to relocate over 10 lakh people from 3,000 villages
Cyclone Dana live updates: The Odisha government has planned to shift more than 10 lakh people from 3,000 villages in 14 districts to relief camps, with half of the state's population likely to be affected by the impending cyclone
Cyclone Dana live updates: 198 trains canceled by East Coast Railways
Cyclone Dana live updates: East Coast Railways has cancelled 198 trains passing through and originating from Odisha. Schools in Bengal and Odisha will remain shut.
Cyclone Dana live updates: IMD warns fishermen against sea ventures amid Rising winds
Cyclone Dana live updates: The IMD has cautioned fishermen against going out to sea from October 23 to 25, as wind speeds are expected to reach 60 kilometres per hour (kmph) along the Odisha-West Bengal coasts, with a gradual increase anticipated thereafter.
Cyclone Dana live updates: Coast Guard deploys helicopters in Odisha and West Bengal
Cyclone Dana live updates: The Indian Coast Guard has deployed helicopters and remote operating stations at Haldia in West Bengal and Paradip in Odisha to broadcast regular weather warnings and safety advisories to fishermen and mariners.
Cyclone Dana live updates: West Bengal schools to close as Cyclone Dana nears
Cyclone Dana live updates: The West Bengal government announced that schools and academic institutions in several parts of the state will remain closed after the IMD issued a notice about Cyclone Dana, expected to hit the state’s coast by October 24.