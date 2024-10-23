Cyclone Dana news live updates: Odisha, Bengal schools closed; Coast Guard on ‘high alert’

Cyclone Dana live updates: Fishermen shift their boats in preparations for Cyclone Dana in Puri on Monday.

Cyclone Dana live updates: As Cyclone Dana approaches, both Odisha and West Bengal are taking precautionary measures by evacuating residents from vulnerable areas and closing educational institutions. The Indian Coast Guard has heightened its preparedness, mobilising vessels and aircraft to respond quickly to any emergencies due to the heavy rains expected in both states....Read More

Indian Mereological Department (IMD) director general Mrutunjay Mohapatra has said that the cyclone could impact the eastern coast, from Puri to West Bengal.

Cyclone Dana is predicted to make landfall between Puri and Sagar Island in the early hours of October 25, bringing wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, with gusts possibly reaching 120 kmph.

Odisha, expected to bear the brunt of the storm, has readied 800 cyclone shelters, along with an additional 500 temporary shelters in schools and colleges.

Revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari confirmed that 250 relief centres have been checked, with provisions of food, water, medicines, and power in place. Schools, colleges, and universities in 14 districts will remain shut from October 23 to 25.

In West Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced that schools will remain closed in seven districts from October 23 to 26.

Authorities have been directed to relocate those living in low-lying coastal areas. The Indian Coast Guard has deployed helicopters and remote stations to continuously broadcast weather alerts and safety warnings to fishermen and seafarers.

Coast Guard personnel are coordinating with local agencies to manage the cyclone’s impact efficiently.