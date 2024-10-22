Cyclone Dana to make landfall in Odisha: Dos and Don'ts to stay safe

Cyclone Dana, a a low-pressure depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to turn into a severe cyclonic storm by October 23, predicts the India Meteorological Department. It is expected to reach the coasts adjoining Odisha and West Bengal by Thursday and expected to cause heavy rains in the region. Cyclone Dana will make landfall on Thursday.

The Odisha government has put emergency measures in place to minimise the damage from the Cyclone Dana. But the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) recommends the following steps to prepare for a cyclone emergency.

Pre-Cyclone preparations

1. Inspect your house and secure loose tiles.

2. Repair doors and windows.

3. Remove dead branches or dying trees.

4. Anchor removable objects (lumber piles, tin sheets, bricks, etc.).

5. Keep wooden boards ready to board glass windows.

6. Store hurricane lanterns, battery-operated torches, and extra dry cells.

7. Demolish condemned buildings.

8. Stock dry, non-perishable food.

During Cyclone Alerts and Warnings

1. Monitor radio warnings (All India Radio).

2. Pass information to others.

3. Ignore rumors and avoid panic.

4. Stay alert for 24 hours.

5. Evacuate low-lying areas.

6. Board up glass windows or use storm shutters.

7. Secure outside doors.

8. Store valuable items on upper floors.

Track live updates on Cyclone Dana here

Evacuation Essentials

1. Pack essentials (medicines, special food, etc.).

2. Head to designated shelters or evacuation points.

3. Follow instructions from authorities.

Post-Cyclone Precautions

1. Remain in shelters until officially cleared.

2. Get inoculated against diseases.

3. Avoid loose wires.

4. Drive carefully.

5. Clear debris immediately.

6. Report losses to authorities.

Critical Reminders

- Stay calm and informed.

- Avoid venturing out during calm periods.

- Follow official instructions.

- Prioritize safety over property.

The government has formulated a plan for the complete evacuation of vulnerable areas, with teams from the NDRF, ODRAF, and fire services on standby. Cyclone shelters will be stocked with all necessary supplies and essential commodities.