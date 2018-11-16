Cyclone Gaja wreaks havoc, claims 11 lives in Tamil Nadu

At least eleven people were killed on Friday as Cyclone Gaja slammed into the Tamil Nadu coast between Nagapattinam and nearby Vedaranniyam uprooting trees and destroying houses in its path and leaving thousands without electricity.

As per an AP report the deaths counted so far were caused by wall collapses and electrocution.

The cyclone has caused extensive damage in southern India’s coastal region after more than 80.000 residents were evacuated, reports AP.

People living in low-lying areas had been moved into more than 470 relief centers in six districts, and fishermen were warned to stay away from the sea.

“People who have lost their lives in the cyclone will be given ex-gratia by the state government,” state minister MC Sampath said, according to news agency ANI.

The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority had earlier said that 76,290 people were evacuated from low lying areas and sheltered at over 300 relief centres in six districts including Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram and Tiruvarur before the cyclone hit the state early on Friday.

A holiday has been declared for educational institutions in Nagapattinam.

“The severe cyclonic storm Gaja crossed Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast between Nagapattinam and Vedaranniyam ... with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting up to 120 kmph…,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin at 4am.

“It is very likely to move nearly westwards and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during next 06 hours. Though center of cyclone lies over land, the rear sector of eyewall is still over the sea. It will take about an hour to move over land,” it said.

Rains lashed Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Thanjavur during the cyclone’s landfall, uprooting trees in several regions. Electricity supply was disconnected in Nagapattinam and several other coastal regions in view of the cyclone’s landfall as a precautionary measure, officials said.

Four teams of National Disaster Response Force personnel have been already deployed in Nagapattinam district while two teams of the state disaster response force in Cuddalore district.

The state disaster management authority had released an animated video to create awareness on the do’s and don’ts during the cyclone. The government has also announced helpline numbers 1070 (state-level) and 1077 (districts).

IMD has predicted rainfall at most places with heavy rains at a few places and very heavy at isolated places very likely over south and north of interior Tamil Nadu.

