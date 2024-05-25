Cyclone Remal update: West Bengal, Odisha braces for impact; check landfall time, weather

Cyclone Remal is expected to make landfall soon as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a cyclonic storm by Saturday evening, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). It is predicted that Cyclone Remal will bring heavy rains and precipitation to Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal, said the MeT department. Cyclone Remal is expected to make landfall on May 26. (Representative Image)

Officials said that the cyclone is likely to make landfall with a wind speed of 110-120 km per hour, gusting to 135 kmph. Remal will likely make landfall on May 26 night, while concentrating into a cyclonic storm by May 25 evening.

Issuing an alert because of the cyclone, the IMD warned of extremely heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of West Bengal and north Odisha on May 26-27. Extremely heavy precipitation may hit parts of northeast India on May 27-28.

At the time of landfall on May 26 night, Cyclone Remal is expected to have a storm surge of up to 1.5 meters, inundating low-lying areas of coastal West Bengal and Bangladesh.

A cyclone warning has been issued at the shore of the Bay of Bengal, with IMD advising fishermen not to venture into the sea in the north Bay of Bengal till May 27 morning.

Further, a red alert was issued by IMD for West Bengal's coastal districts of South and North 24 Parganas on May 26 and 27, where extremely heavy rain is likely in some places.

IMD also issued an orange alert for Kolkata, Howrah, Nadia, and Purba Medinipur districts for May 26 and 27, warning of 80 to 90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph wind speed and heavy to very heavy rain at one or two places.

In north Odisha, the coastal districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, and Kendrapara will receive heavy rain on May 26-27, while heavy precipitation is likely in Mayurbhanj on May 27.

Those living close to the shore have been advised to make preparations according to the weather predictions, and stay indoors till May 27. IMD also warned of localised floods, and damage to power lines, crops and orchards on May 26 and 27.

(With inputs from PTI)