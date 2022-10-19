Cyclone Sitrang over Bay of Bengal this weekend? Details here.

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday warned of a low-pressure area that is likely to form over the southeast & east-central Bay of Bengal in the coming two days which may intensify into a possible cyclonic storm affecting states of Odisha, West Bengal and North Andhra Pradesh.

"It is likely to move west-northwestward and concentrate into a depression by October 22 morning over central Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over west-central BoB (Bay of Bengal) subsequently," a press release by India Meteorological Department said.

After Asani, the March cyclone which was named by Sri Lanka, this cyclone -- once it forms -- is expected to be named after Thailand's proposal ‘Sitrang’ as per the list posted by IMD in April 2020. The list, which has a total of 169 names including 13 names proposed by each member country, is arranged in a manner that all get to decide it in a sequential method.

IMD issues new list of Names of Tropical Cyclones over north Indian Ocean. The current list has a total of 169 names including 13 names each from 13 WMO/ESCAP member countries. Detailed Press Release available at https://t.co/dArV0Ug8nh and https://t.co/wRl94BzRXr pic.twitter.com/ge0oVz4riD — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 28, 2020

IMD’s cyclone monitoring division in charge - Ananda Kumar Das informed that post-monsoon cyclones have been more severe in the past two decades compared to pre-monsoon ones, hence this is expected to intensify, adding that oceanic conditions are also favourable for its development.

The depression is quite likely to be well-marked and turn into a storm but no forecast is being made on the intensity of the system and its path. IMD’s regional department for monitoring tropical cyclones over the north Indian Ocean said that the cyclone's peak intensity could vary from cyclonic storm to very severe cyclonic storm but a clearer view will only come forward in the next 2-3 days.

The Odisha government, in view of the possible storm, has asked its district collectors to monitor the situation very closely and has put the coastal districts on alert. It has also cancelled the leaves of its employees from October 23-25 in view of the forecast, news agency PTI reported.

