Cyclone Vayu: 65 evacuated from Diu, Gujarat

65 people were evacuated and shifted to shelters from Diu and Gujarat by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) with the help of civil police and civil administration on Wednesday in the wake of Cyclone Vayu.

Western Railways (WR) has also taken various safety and security precautions for train passengers in cyclone-prone areas of Veraval, Okha, Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Bhuj and Gandhidham.

All passenger and express trains to these stations are being short terminated from 6 pm on June 12 till the morning of June 14. The coaching stock presently available at depots and station yards at coastal areas is being shifted to safe places. Special trains with six to ten coaches each will be formed, to be kept in ready condition at a nearest safe location to be moved in emergency conditions.

Apart from this, WR Headquarter office and Divisions have been instructed for better coordination with state authorities for passenger convenience. Round the clock manning of Emergency control office at HQ and at Divisional level by Officers of concerned departments has also been arranged.

WR will also run one Special train each from Gandhidham, Bhavnagar Para, Porbandar, Veraval and Okha to evacuate all persons from respective areas. All Railway authorities at concerned divisions and HQs including Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) have been instructed to provide adequate manpower, material along with required machinery like JCBs, tree cutters, water tanks, tractors, generators.

The cyclone is expected to touch Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph on the morning of June 13.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 15:27 IST