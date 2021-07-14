DA hike, MoUs and focus on Ayurveda: Key Cabinet decisions announced today

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced several key decisions, including a hike in Dearness Allowance for central government employees and the continuation of the centrally sponsored scheme National AYUSH Mission. The DA and DR benefits for central government employees and pensioners have been increased from 17% to 28% with effect from July 1, 2021.

The Cabinet has also approved the eleventh extension of the term of the Commission constituted under Article 340 of the Constitution to examine the issue of sub-categorisation within Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the Central List by six months beyond July 31, 2021, and up to January 31, 2022. The government said that the proposed extension will enable the Commission to submit a comprehensive report on the issue of sub-categorisation of OBCs, after consultation with various stakeholders.

Here are some of the other important decisions announced by the Union Cabinet:

The Cabinet has given its approval for changing the nomenclature and mandate of the North Eastern Institute of Folk Medicine (NEIFM) as the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR). The government said that the inclusion of Ayurveda within the mandate of the institute will be highly beneficial for the people of the North East region for imparting quality education and research in Ayurveda and Folk medicine.

The government approved the continuation of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) for the development of infrastructure facilities for the judiciary for another five years as, according to the government, several courts are still functioning in rented premises with insufficient space and some in a dilapidated condition without basic amenities. The Centre’s share will be ₹ 5,357 crore including ₹ 50 crore for the Gram Nyayalayas Scheme and their implementation in “mission mode through National Mission for Justice Delivery and Legal Reforms.”

The Cabinet also approved two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), one with Denmark and another with Russia. The MoU with Denmark is on cooperation in the field of health and medicine, while the MoU with Russia is on cooperation regarding coking coal, which is used for making steel.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the implementation of a special livestock sector package to boost growth in the livestock sector, aimed at making animal husbandry more remunerative to 10 crore farmers engaged in the animal husbandry sector. The government has revised and realigned various components of the Centre’s schemes for the next five years starting from 2021-22. The package envisages the Central government's support amounting to ₹ 9,800 crore over the duration of five years for leveraging a total investment of ₹ 54,618 crore for the same period.