DAC clears proposals to acquire defence hardware worth Rs 27,000 cr from Indian industry

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 18:11 IST

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Thursday cleared proposals to procure military equipment worth Rs 27,000 crore, including indigenously designed airborne early warning aircraft and patrol vessels, from the domestic industry.

The move, cleared during a meeting of the DAC headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh, was described by officials as a big boost to the “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives.

Among the acquisition proposals approved were the airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the Indian Air Force, next generation offshore patrol vessels for the Indian Navy, and modular bridges for the Indian Army, according to a statement from the defence ministry.

The DAC approved seven capital acquisition proposals for various weapons, platforms, equipment and systems required by the army, navy and air force at an approximate overall cost of Rs 28,000 crore. Six of these acquisitions, worth Rs 27,000 crore, will be made from Indian industry, the statement said, without giving further details.

This was the first meeting of the DAC under the new regime of the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, and these was the first set of “acceptance of necessity (AoNs)” accorded, the statement said.

A majority of the AoNs were “accorded in the highest categorization of Buy Indian (IDDM)”, according to the statement.