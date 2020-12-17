e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / DAC clears proposals to acquire defence hardware worth Rs 27,000 cr from Indian industry

DAC clears proposals to acquire defence hardware worth Rs 27,000 cr from Indian industry

The DAC approved seven capital acquisition proposals for various weapons, platforms, equipment and systems required by the army, navy and air force at an approximate overall cost of Rs 28,000 crore. Six of these acquisitions, worth Rs 27,000 crore, will be made from Indian industry, the statement said.

india Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 18:11 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The move, cleared during a meeting of the DAC headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh, was described by officials as a big boost to the “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives.
The move, cleared during a meeting of the DAC headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh, was described by officials as a big boost to the “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives. (ANI PHOTO.)
         

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Thursday cleared proposals to procure military equipment worth Rs 27,000 crore, including indigenously designed airborne early warning aircraft and patrol vessels, from the domestic industry.

The move, cleared during a meeting of the DAC headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh, was described by officials as a big boost to the “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives.

Among the acquisition proposals approved were the airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the Indian Air Force, next generation offshore patrol vessels for the Indian Navy, and modular bridges for the Indian Army, according to a statement from the defence ministry.

The DAC approved seven capital acquisition proposals for various weapons, platforms, equipment and systems required by the army, navy and air force at an approximate overall cost of Rs 28,000 crore. Six of these acquisitions, worth Rs 27,000 crore, will be made from Indian industry, the statement said, without giving further details.

This was the first meeting of the DAC under the new regime of the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, and these was the first set of “acceptance of necessity (AoNs)” accorded, the statement said.

A majority of the AoNs were “accorded in the highest categorization of Buy Indian (IDDM)”, according to the statement.

tags
top news
China puts the pedal to the metal on vaccine diplomacy. There are concerns
China puts the pedal to the metal on vaccine diplomacy. There are concerns
‘Farm laws made to ensure poll funding for BJP’: Kejriwal’s sharp jibe at Centre
‘Farm laws made to ensure poll funding for BJP’: Kejriwal’s sharp jibe at Centre
DAC clears proposals to acquire defence hardware worth Rs 27,000 cr from Indian industry
DAC clears proposals to acquire defence hardware worth Rs 27,000 cr from Indian industry
PM Modi to address Madhya Pradesh farmers on Dec 18
PM Modi to address Madhya Pradesh farmers on Dec 18
Kohli run out after horrible mix up with Rahane - WATCH
Kohli run out after horrible mix up with Rahane - WATCH
Covid-19: Here’s list of world leaders who contracted the virus
Covid-19: Here’s list of world leaders who contracted the virus
Health ministry says India’s Covid-19 recovery rate among highest globally
Health ministry says India’s Covid-19 recovery rate among highest globally
‘Learn from Sri Lanka’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat cautions Nepal on ties with China
‘Learn from Sri Lanka’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat cautions Nepal on ties with China
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In