Daily brief: Agniveer scheme sees 2.72 lakh registrations despite protests, and all the latest news

Despite 'Agnipath' protests, 2.72 lakh potential 'Agniveers' so far: Air Force

‘Agnipath’ was launched June 14 by defence minister Rajnath Singh but met with massive protests over the mandatory retirement for 75 per cent of all recruits after four years. Read more

Mumbai oncologists come forward to help flood-hit Silchar cancer hospital

As Assam reels in the aftermath of the devastating floods, help continues to pour into the ravaged state from across the country. Oncologists from Mumbai are rallying together to support the patients of Cachar Cancer Hospital (CCH) in Silchar, which is one of the worst-affected regions. Read more

Hong Kong has ‘risen from the ashes’, China’s says Xi on handover anniversary visit

Xi is in the ‘special administrative region” (SAR) to celebrate 25 years since the former British colony was returned to Chinese rule, and the inauguration of its sixth administration. Read more

National Doctors' Day 2022: Yoga tips for doctors to beat stress and stay healthy

Pandemic has taken a huge toll on the physical and mental health of doctors and other health care workers. While attempting to save many lives as the Covid pandemic raged on, many doctors succumbed while performing their duties. Read more

Jasprit Bumrah to captain India vs England in 5th Edgbaston Test after Rohit Sharma fails to recover from Covid on time

Jasprit Bumrah has been named India's 36th Test captain and will lead the team against England for the rescheduled 5th Test at Edgbaston starting Friday after it was confirmed that regular skipper Rohit Sharma will not be taking part in the match. Read more

Payal Rohatgi says she will invite Kangana Ranaut to her wedding reception with Sangram Singh: ‘Let byones be bygones’

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh's wedding reception in Delhi might be attended by Kangana Ranaut. Payal has confirmed that she will be inviting the Dhaakad actor. Read more

