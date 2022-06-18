Daily brief: Amid massive Agnipath protests, JP Nadda makes an appeal to youth, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Amid spiralling Agnipath protests, BJP chief JP Nadda makes an appeal to youth

As the nationwide agitation against the Centre's Agnipath scheme escalated, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda said the military recruitment drive is a revolutionary step and appealed to the youth to understand the scheme in its entirety. Read more

Bhiwandi court exempts Rahul Gandhi from appearing for hearing on Saturday

In the matter of defamation suit filed against Rahul Gandhi by RSS activist, Rajesh Kunte, the Bhiwandi court has exempted the Congress leader from appearing for the hearing on Saturday and adjourned the hearing till August 6. Read more

'He's certainly one of the best finishers in the game': SA's star bowler explains why it's difficult to bowl to Karthik

Veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik once again gave of glimpse of why he has has been back into international cricket after a space of three year. Read more

Karan Johar was on Lawrence Bishnoi gang's target list, group allegedly planned to extort ₹5 crore

Filmmaker Karan Johar was on the list of people, whom the Lawrence Bishnoi gang planned to target for extortion. Read more

Men's Health Week: Reasons why men don't talk about their mental health

Men's Health Week: Men are less likely to share their mental struggles with others for a variety of reasons - their conditioning, stereotypes, and sometimes inability to express how they are feeling. Read more

