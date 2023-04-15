Home / India News / Daily brief: Amit Shah's dig at Congress over 'Gehlot vs Pilot', and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 15, 2023 09:03 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On Pilot vs Gehlot, Shah says ‘his number won't come, contribution less in…’

Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a frontal attack on Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, alleging that the Congress leader has been filling party coffers by “looting the state”. Read more

American man spends over 1.4 crore on surgeries to increase height for this reason

An American man underwent two major surgeries costing more than 1.4 crore ($170,000) to increase his height by 5 inches. He stated that the reason for this decision was due to his dating life and long-standing feelings of inferiority because of his short height. Read more

Things women should notice about men on their first date

When going on a first date with a man, there are a few things that women should pay attention to in order to get a better sense of who they are dealing with. By paying attention to these factors, women can make more informed decisions about their potential romantic partners. Read more

Emotional Anil Kapoor breaks into tears, makes Anupam Kher cry at Satish Kaushik's memorial

Anupam Kher hosted a musical night recently to remember his late friend Satish Kaushik on his birthday anniversary on Thursday. Read more

Web Stories | 5 Natural Wonders In India You Must See

Who is Vijaykumar Vyshak? RCB's Karnataka-born pacer who outwitted in-form Warner, Axar; destroyed DC on IPL debut

The Royal Challengers Bangalore registered a comprehensive 23-run win over the Delhi Capitals on Saturday night, securing their second victory in the 2023 Indian Premier League. Read more

