Daily brief: ‘Aware of mischief,’ says former foreign secretary on BBC's PM Modi documentary; all the latest news

Published on Jan 19, 2023 08:59 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk

On BBC's PM Modi documentary, former foreign secretary says, ‘Aware of mischief’

Amid the row over BBC's documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi based on a 'secret' investigation of the-then UK government, former Indian foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal said he is aware of the "mischief by the UK mission". Read more

SC refuses Google stay on CCI order on 1,337 cr penalty

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stay the order passed by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) directing Google to deposit 10% of a penalty of 1,337 crore imposed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on the finding of abuse of its dominant position in the Android ecosphere. Read more

Priyanka Chopra poses with Malti for magazine, recalls her premature birth complications: 'She was as big as my hand'

Priyanka Chopra has finally shared intimate details of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' birth. The actor, who has refrained from sharing even pictures of Malti's face on social media, spoke about her premature birth, why she chose to go the surrogacy way and more. Read more

Ways to build emotional safety in relationship: Therapist shares tips

A relationship is a long journey of efforts and understanding. What starts as the initial phase of firecrackers and the feeling of butterflies in the tummy, often becomes a long journey of understanding, communicating every emotion, and knowing each other’s strengths and weaknesses. Read more

'MS Dhoni ko bhi credit de do': Yuvraj Singh's throwback post leaves MSD fans miffed on Twitter

On 19th January 2017, legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh joined forces with former Indian skipper MS Dhoni to guide India to a memorable win over England in the 2nd One Day International (ODI) of the bilateral series at Cuttack. Read more

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

pm modi bbc
