Daily brief: BJP fumes as Bengal bans ‘The Kerala Story,’ and a
‘Fascist fatwa’: BJP reacts sharply as Bengal becomes first state to ban ‘The Kerala Story’
The Bharatiya Janata Party reacted sharply to chief minister Mamata Banerjee's order to immediately ban the screening of the controversial film 'The Kerala Story' in West Bengal to avoid “any incident of hatred and violence”. Read More
Jeffrey Epstein-related case: Virgin Islands wants to subpoena ‘untraceable’ Google co-founder Larry Page
The U.S. Virgin Islands government wants to serve a subpoena to Google co-founder Larry Page for his alleged links to JPMorgan Chase and deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as per a report by Fox Business. But they are unable to locate Page. Read More
Head and neck cancer: The lesser known facts
Globally, Head and Neck Cancer (HNC) are the seventh-most common cancer and developing countries such as India are witnessing a rise in its incidence as in India, Head and Neck Cancers are the second most common cancer especially, Lip and Oral Cavity Cancer. Read More
BCCI names injured KL Rahul's replacement for WTC final, uncertainty prevails over Jaydev Unadkat and Umesh Yadav
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced that KL Rahul has been ruled out for impending World Test Championship final against Australia next month at The Oval after incurring an injury during the ongoing IPL 2023. Read More