Daily brief: BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi says should not doubt all madrassas, and all the latest news

Published on Sep 16, 2022 09:00 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Naqvi says can’t doubt all madrasas, but row over survey in UP raises a question

As the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government began surveying private madrassas to acquire information on the number of students, teachers, curriculum, and its affiliation with any non-governmental organisation, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said that doubts should not be raised on all such institutions, but a controversy over the survey itself raises a question. Read more

PM Modi has a packed schedule on his birthday. Check details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will celebrate his 72nd birthday on Saturday, has a packed schedule for the day. Several events have been planned - from releasing cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National park to inaugurating four Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) skilling centres across the country. Modi will also deliver important speeches at four events. Read more

'Roger, it's hard to see this day...': Djokovic's emotional tribute for Roger Federer after Swiss great's retirement

Serbia's tennis star Novak Djokovic paid a rich tribute to Swiss great Roger Federer as the latter announced his retirement from professional tennis on Thursday. Read more

Dulquer Salmaan says it's 'insulting' toward Shah Rukh Khan to compare their work: 'There is only one SRK'

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Sita Ramam, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, reminded many viewers of Veer Zaara with its vintage feel and romance. Veer Zaara, which released in 2004, was also a love story directed by Yash Chopra, and starred Shah Rukh Khan opposite Preity Zinta. Read more

Nasa’s post is all about ‘creepy but intriguing sounds’ of Southern Ring Nebula

“You'll want to hear this,” Nasa quite rightly wrote in their sonification post of the Southern Ring Nebula. Shared on Instagram, the incredible sound of the sonification has left people intrigued. There is a chance that you will also find the post fascinatingly creepy. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

