Daily brief: BJP to observe Aug 14 as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’, and all the latest news

Published on Jul 29, 2022 08:58 PM IST
The BJP is set to observe August 14 as the Vibhajan Vibhishika Divas, or the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day(Representative image)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

BJP to observe August 14 as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’

A year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to observe August 14 as the Vibhajan Vibhishika Divas, or the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day at a time when the country’s commemorating the completion of 75 years since Partition. Read more

Over 110,670 Indians, OCI card-holders used Kartarpur Corridor since 2019: Govt

More than 110,670 Indian nationals and holders of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards have used the Kartarpur Corridor to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan since its inauguration in November 2019, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Friday. Read more

Illegal hoardings, banners cover public signages across Navi Mumbai

Illegal hoardings are not only mushrooming in Navi Mumbai but also their positioning has become even more audacious. Public signage boards, nodal map stands, railings of foot over bridges, etc. have become the new spots for hoisting illegal banners and hoardings. Read more

Several injured in blast at Kabul International Cricket Stadium

An explosion occurred at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium during the Shpageeza cricket tournament and as per media reports, several people were injured. Read more

Vijay Deverakonda all hearts for Rashmika Mandanna as she reacts to Liger song

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has reacted to Vijay Deverakonda’s latest song Waat Laga Denge from his upcoming Hindi film Liger. Hours after Vijay tweeted the link of his new song on Twitter, Rashmika praised it with a fire emoji. Read more

Woman chases away thief from bakery with a cloth, brave act caught on camera

A woman chasing away a thief trying to rob a bakery was recently captured on camera. Since being shared, the video showing her act of bravery has left people stunned. What has intrigued people most is how the woman chased away the man with help of a piece of cloth. Read more

7 effective tips to improve body posture and prevent chronic pain

A bad body posture can affect your muscle and bone health, increase your chances of injury and make even natural body functions like digestion and breathing difficult. Read more

    HT News Desk

