Daily brief: Aaditya Thackeray takes a dig at Centre over fuel price hike and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

Aaditya Thackeray takes a dig at Centre over fuel price hike, says 'Will have to wait till next elections...'

Maharashtra minister of tourism and environment Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday took a dig at the BJP-led central government over the fuel price hike. Read More

Who is Shahbaz Sharif — the man who could replace Pakistan PM Imran Khan?

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said leader of the opposition Shahbaz Sharif will soon become the prime minister of the country as Imran Khan "has now lost majority" in the National Assembly. Read More

Lok Sabha passes Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Bill, 2022

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi into a single entity. Read More

The many benefits of the yoga wheel: Expert offers insights

Yoga wheel is an important accessory for yoga enthusiast. We often stumble on pictures of our favourite celebrities engrossed in their yoga routine with their best accessory at hand – the yoga wheel. Read More

Ajinkya Rahane and KKR: The perfect player-franchise combination 'raring and hungry' for success in IPL 2022

Ajinkya Rahane's decision to leave Rajasthan Royals - a franchise for which he is still the most capped player and also their highest run-getter - and move to Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2020 was an unexpected one purely on cricketing logic. Read More

Ranbir Kapoor recalls dad Rishi Kapoor 'drove the family mad' when he didn't have work: 'It was too much'

Actor Rishi Kapoor had a long and successful innings as a leading man in films, starting with Bobby in the early 70s to the mid-90s. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON