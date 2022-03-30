The many benefits of the yoga wheel: Expert offers insights

Yoga wheel is an important accessory for yoga enthusiast. We often stumble on pictures of our favourite celebrities engrossed in their yoga routine with their best accessory at hand – the yoga wheel. The yoga wheel comprises of a hollow cylinder made of either plastic or wood, which is then covered with a layer of rubber or cork. It comes handy in a lot of yoga asanas and is a mast-have in the gym kit of all yoga enthusiasts. But why is it an indispensable part of yoga practice? What are the benefits of the yoga wheel?

Yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani, who is known for training Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Rakul Preet Singh, shared a set of pictures of herself performing several yoga asanas with the yoga wheel and wrote about its health benefits. Anshuka, in the pictures, can be seen either balancing her body on the yoga wheel or supporting it. With the pictures, Anshuka wrote that the yoga wheel was first invented back in 1978. However, since then, it has helped yoga enthusiasts in aiding their yoga routines and challenging themselves to become better at the game.

Anshuka also pointed out the benefits. She added that stretches which are difficult to be performed can be aced by the use of the yoga wheel. The yoga wheel helps in supporting the body and keeping it straight, hence preventing injuries, all the while helping in perfecting the asana. Yoga wheel also helps in improving the flexibility of the body and improving the range of motion. It also helps in developing the posture and strengthening the muscles, thereby relieving the body of pain. “Keep it rollin’ with the Yoga wheel,” wrote Anshuka. Read her post here:

Practising yoga helps in improving strength, flexibility and the balance of the body. It also helps in improving the heart health and easing arthritis problems. Yoga also helps with back pain relief and improves the range of motion of the body.

