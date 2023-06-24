Daily brief: Congress makes ‘not allowed’ claim after all-party meet on Manipur violence; and all the latest news

Manipur violence: Congress's ‘not allowed’ claim after all-party meet, shares '8 points' The Congress on Saturday alleged that its leader and former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh was not given enough time to present his points representing the “pain and anguish of the people of Manipur” during the all-party meeting called by Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Read Here. Congress senior leader Jairam Ramesh and former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh addresses a press conference, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Andrew Tate sparks outrage with comments on stranded 'Titanic' submarine tragedy, Amidst ongoing legal troubles

Controversial internet personality and former kickboxer Andrew Tate has stirred up controversy once again, this time taking aim at the billionaires who found themselves stranded in a 'Titanic' submarine during an ill-fated expedition. Read Here.

Cheteshwar Pujara's best-possible response after being dropped from India Test side

After India's embarrassing defeat in the WTC final vs Australia, Cheteshwar Pujara has been dropped from Rahul Dravid's squad for their upcoming two-match Test series vs West Indies in the Caribbean. Pujara was in poor form during the WTC final, at The Oval in London as India crashed to a 209-run defeat. The veteran could only register scores of 14 and 27 in both innings. Read Here.

Eid ul Adha family activities: Fun ways to bond and celebrate

The special time of the year is here. Every year, Eid ul Adha is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur by the Muslim community all across the world. This year, Eid ul Adha will be celebrated on June 28. This is the time of the year when people get together to celebrate the auspicious occasion with their family and friends. Also referred to as the Feast of the sacrifice, Eid ul Adha is also known as Bakra Eid, Eid ul Zuha and Bakrid. People become homebound during this tim of the year to spend the day with their loved ones. Read Here.

Ram Charan, Upasana share first pic with baby, thank fans for love and blessings; Priyanka Chopra congratulates them

Ram Charan and Upasana Kondidela became parents to a baby girl on Tuesday. The couple then made their first public appearance with their baby on Friday as they posed outside the hospital on their way home. Now, Upasana has taken to Instagram to share a picture with her baby, and expressed her gratitude to fans for their love and blessings. Ram Charan was also present beside her in the cute picture. Read Here.

Pooja Hegde's Summer Perfect Outfits

She looked every inch stylish in a printed co-ord set that featured tassle detailing from the brand Verb by Pallavi Singhee. See Here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON