Daily brief: Delhi stings Beijing on protest over India-US exercise, and all the latest news

‘Didn’t give veto power’: Delhi stings Beijing on protest over India-US exercise

India on Thursday rejected China’s opposition to an India-US joint military exercise being held near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and said New Delhi does not give a veto to any third country on such matters. Read more.

MEA reacts after South Korean YouTuber harassed in Mumbai

The South Korean YouTuber, Hyojeong Park, will be given all attention and protection from the local authorities, the spokesperson for the Union ministry of external affairs Arindam Bagchi said during a press briefing. Read more.

England break Australia's 112-year-old world record by smashing mammoth 506/4 on Day 1 against Pakistan in 1st Test

England surpassed Australia to script an incredible world record during the first Test of the series against Pakistan on Thursday, when they put up 506/4 at the end of the first day of the game. Read more.

Confirmed: Ajay Devgn to reunite with Rohit Shetty for Singham Again, fans declare it a 'blockbuster'

Actor Ajay Devgn is all set to reunite with filmmaker Rohit Shetty for the third instalment of their Singham franchise, titled Singham Again. Read more.

5 amazing winter spices to fight cold and flu; how to add them to your diet

Come winters and a host of illnesses from cold, cough, sore throat, respiratory trouble to aches and pains can stop you from enjoying the weather and feeling your best. Read more.

