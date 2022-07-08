Home / India News / Daily brief: Dramatic videos of flash floods after cloudburst in Amarnath, and all the latest news
india news

Daily brief: Dramatic videos of flash floods after cloudburst in Amarnath, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Administration trying to give safe passage to pilgrims after a flash floods triggered by cloudburst near Amarnath Cave, in Pahalgam.(ANI)
Administration trying to give safe passage to pilgrims after a flash floods triggered by cloudburst near Amarnath Cave, in Pahalgam.(ANI)
Published on Jul 08, 2022 09:10 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Amarnath cloudburst: Dramatic videos of flash floods show extent of damage

A cloudburst took place near the Amarnath cave in Jammu and Kashmir, killing ten people and leaving several injured. Watch here

Stunned and outraged, but Abe’s vision of Indo-Pacific will endure: Biden

Saying that he was “stunned, outraged and deeply saddened” by the assassination of Japan’s former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, US President Joe Biden has said that Abe’s vision of a “free and open Indo-Pacific” will endure. Read more

Rafael Nadal reveals date of his return from injury after withdrawing from Wimbledon 2022

It has been an injury-laden 2022 for Rafael Nadal. He came back from the brink of retirement earlier this this from his chronic foot pain before being hit by a rib stress fracture and now has been forced to withdraw from the ongoing 2022 Wimbledon tournament with an abdominal tear. Read more

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones explore India, recreate Om Shanti Om poses in documentary trailer. Watch

National Award-winning director Shailendra Singh has released the trailer of the second part of his feature series, Unplugged Cinema. Read more

6 houseplants that are harmful for your pets

Apart from the aestheic appeal they provide to your house, indoor plants also act as natural air purifiers. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
amarnath cloudburst jammu and kashmir + 1 more
amarnath cloudburst jammu and kashmir
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out