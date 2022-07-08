Daily brief: Dramatic videos of flash floods after cloudburst in Amarnath, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Amarnath cloudburst: Dramatic videos of flash floods show extent of damage

A cloudburst took place near the Amarnath cave in Jammu and Kashmir, killing ten people and leaving several injured. Watch here

Stunned and outraged, but Abe’s vision of Indo-Pacific will endure: Biden

Saying that he was “stunned, outraged and deeply saddened” by the assassination of Japan’s former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, US President Joe Biden has said that Abe’s vision of a “free and open Indo-Pacific” will endure. Read more

Rafael Nadal reveals date of his return from injury after withdrawing from Wimbledon 2022

It has been an injury-laden 2022 for Rafael Nadal. He came back from the brink of retirement earlier this this from his chronic foot pain before being hit by a rib stress fracture and now has been forced to withdraw from the ongoing 2022 Wimbledon tournament with an abdominal tear. Read more

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones explore India, recreate Om Shanti Om poses in documentary trailer. Watch

National Award-winning director Shailendra Singh has released the trailer of the second part of his feature series, Unplugged Cinema. Read more

6 houseplants that are harmful for your pets

Apart from the aestheic appeal they provide to your house, indoor plants also act as natural air purifiers. Read more

