Daily brief: Hindenburg defends report alleging 'stock manipulation' against Adani Group, and all the latest news

Hindenburg defends report on Adani Group, says any action will be ‘meritless’

Investment research firm Hindenburg hit back at Gautam Adani-led Adani Group after the business conglomerate said it would seek ‘remedial and punitive action’ against it over accusations of improper use of offshore tax havens. Read more

Egyptian Contingent on Kartavya Path: A show of strong ties with India

For the first time in the illustrious history of the Kartavya Path, an Egyptian military contingent marched across its length while saluting the dais as the country’s army took part in India’s 74th Republic Day parade in the presence of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a show of strong diplomatic ties between the two nations. Read more

Watch: Hardik, Ishan pick Dhoni's brains as IPL-bound MSD pays special visit to Team India before 1st T20I vs NZ

Gearing up for the 1st T20I of the three-match series against New Zealand, members of the Indian cricket team welcomed a special guest as legendary cricketer MS Dhoni paid a special visit to the team prior to the upcoming encounter at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Read more

Pathaan box office day 1 worldwide collection: Shah Rukh Khan film continues to break records with ₹ 106 crore globally

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has revived the box office in India with ₹57 crore on Wednesday. The action thriller is also making waves internationally as it breaks global box-office records, earning ₹106 crore worldwide. Read more

Anand Mahindra buys fruits using India’s digital currency, later tweets video

Industrialist Anand Mahindra recently learnt about India’s digital currency, e-rupee, at the RBI’s board meeting. Following this, he visited a local fruit vendor to buy some fruits and settled the payment with digital currency. Read more

Diabetes: 3 effective ways to lower fasting blood sugars

Being diagnosed with diabetes can be stressful, but if managed well a person can maintain optimum health and is at reduced risk of developing complications. Read more

