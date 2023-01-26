Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Pathaan box office day 1 worldwide collection: Shah Rukh Khan film continues to break records with 106 crore globally

Pathaan box office day 1 worldwide collection: Shah Rukh Khan film continues to break records with 106 crore globally

Updated on Jan 26, 2023 07:38 PM IST

Not just domestically, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is breaking international box-office records as it earns ₹106 crore globally. The action film, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, released in theatres on January 25.

Deepika Padukone stars with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has revived the box office in India with 57 crore on Wednesday. The action thriller is also making waves internationally as it breaks global box-office records, earning 106 crore worldwide. Marking Shah Rukh's return to the big screen, the film has demolished previous records held by Hindi films that were made before the COVID-19 pandemic. (Also read: Pathaan box office day 1 collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film is biggest Bollywood opener ever, collects 57 crore)

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, "PATHAAN’: 106 CR *GROSS* ON DAY 1 WORLDWIDE… #Pathaan demolishes #Worldwide opening day records for #Hindi films… #India + #Overseas *Gross* BOC on *Day 1* is 106 cr. PHENOMENAL." He went on to add that Pathaan had a great opening overseas as it has become the highest opener in Hindi cinema.

He added, "‘PATHAAN’ TAKES FABULOUS START OVERSEAS… *Day 1*… #Pathaan registers BIGGEST OPENING DAY for a #Hindi film #Overseas…#UAE + #GCC: $ 1.60 mn, #USA + #Canada: $ 1.50 mn, #UK & Europe: $ 650k, ROW: $ 750k, Total: $ 4.50 mn [ 36.69 cr]."

In North America, the action film has made over $1.5 million and the numbers in the Gulf also match those in the US and Canada combined. The Hindi film has easily crossed 100 crore in its first day itself. It remains to be seen how many more records Pathaan can break going into the extended holiday weekend with the Republic Day holiday as well.

The Hindustan Times review of the film stated, "Pathaan is your true-blue commercial, masala entertainer that's not trying to send across any message or be a social commentary on the current state of affairs in the country. It's fun, non-fussy and fantastic at the same time. Go watch it for Shah Rukh Khan and you would only come back with a smile, and maybe grooving a bit. Don't miss the scene just before end credits for it's not everyday you see two superstars in a banter about their stardom."

The action film, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham as the antagonist, Dimple Kapadia as Pathaan's boss and Ashutosh Rana. Pathaan, which features music by Vishal–Shekhar, has been written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
shah rukh khan box office
