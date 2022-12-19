Home / India News / Daily brief: In Karnataka, Class 4 student dies after teacher thrashes him, and all the latest news

Daily brief: In Karnataka, Class 4 student dies after teacher thrashes him, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Dec 19, 2022 09:00 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

The police the accused has disappeared after the incident.(Representative image).
The police the accused has disappeared after the incident.(Representative image).
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Class 4 student dies after teacher throws him off school building in Karnataka

A class 4 student died on Monday after a guest teacher allegedly thrashed him and pushed him off the first-floor balcony of a government-run school at Hadli village in Naragund taluk of Karnataka’s Gadag district, police said. Read more

Bangladesh commerce minister in India to discuss trade, economy

Bangladesh commerce minister Tipu Munshi will visit India this week for talks aimed at pushing forward trade ties between the two sides, including the conclusion of a trade deal and assured supplies of essential commodities such as rice and wheat. Read more

Russia deploys Avangard missile into combat duty | Facts on 'invincible' weapon

The Russian defence ministry deployed its ferocious 'Avangard' hypersonic missile into combat duty at the Yasnenskoye missile formation in the Orenburg region in southern Urals on Saturday. Read more

Karim Benzema retires from international football after France's defeat to Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2022 final

Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema has announced his retirement from international football after France's heartbreaking defeat to Lionel Messi-led Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final on Sunday. Read more

Raw vs cooked food; nutritionist on which is better

Eating raw food has an array of benefits backed by scientific studies and the advantages range from sustained weight loss, increase in energy levels and lowering of cholesterol levels. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
bengaluru karnataka bangladesh russia fifa world cup lifestyle + 4 more
bengaluru karnataka bangladesh russia fifa world cup lifestyle + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out