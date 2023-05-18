Daily brief: In touch with US authorities on Tahawwur Rana's extradition, says Centre, and all the latest news

India in touch with US on extradition of Tahawwur Rana: Foreign secretary Kwatra India is in touch with the US authorities for speedy extradition of Tahawwur Rana, foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Thursday in the wake of an American court approving the extradition to India of the Canadian-Pakistani national convicted for his role in the Mumbai attacks of 26/11. Read more The US court has approved the extradition of a Canadian businessman of Pakistani descent Tahawwur Rana to India where he is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. (ANI Photo)(LawBeatInd twitter)

Karnataka CM swearing-in ceremony to be Oppn's show of strength. Mamata, Pawar, Nitish invited: Guests list

The swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka chief minister-designate Siddaramaiah and his to-be deputy DK Shivakumar on May 20 could well turn out to be a show of strength for the Opposition parties. Read more

Rafael Nadal to miss French Open due to injury, says 2024 likely to be his 'last year' in professional tennis

Spain's tennis star Rafael Nadal on Thursday confirmed that he will miss the French Open this year due to hip injury. Additionally, the Spaniard also indicated that 2024 could be his final year in professional tennis. Read more

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya share sonogram, announce pregnancy with sweet note. See pics

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya announced they are expecting their first child on Instagram. They shared sonograms of their baby-to-be and posted a sweet hello note as parents. The couple got married on July 16, 2021, in Mumbai. Read more

Singer adds classical twist to O Bedardeya. Aparshakti Khurana, Sona Mohapatra react

The song O Bedardeya has created a special place in the hearts of the fans since its release. Probably that is the reason that social media is filled with videos that show people singing different renditions of this song. Read more

