Daily brief: Jacqueline Fernandez again summoned by Delhi Police in 200-cr scam, and all the latest news

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez again summoned by Delhi Police in ₹200-crore scam

The Delhi Police has summoned Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez for questioning before the Economic Offenses Wing at 11 am on Monday in the ₹200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Read more

BCCI unveils Team India's new jersey ahead of T20 World Cup; see first pictures

Team India's new jersey was unveiled on Sunday ahead of the side's first T20I against Australia on September 20. The sky blue shade returns for the Indian jersey as the side continues its preparations for this year's T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in Australia in October-November. Read more

Ranbir Kapoor on how Rishi Kapoor would have reacted to Brahmastra: 'He was very critical of Ayan Mukerji’s work'

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has spoken about what his late father Rishi Kapoor's reaction would have been for his latest release, Brahmastra Part One- Shiva. In a new interview, Ranbir said that Rishi 'would have been very happy' about the box office collections as he was 'always very respectful of the numbers'. Read more

Watch out for these in your 40s to ensure optimum gynecological health

Menopause is a state of female hormonal deprivation considered as an inevitable stage that every woman has to go through and it is often normalized and not considered as something that needs care but just another phase of life. However, once a woman enters her 40s, there are various symptoms and signs that indicate that menopause is approaching where the body starts losing estrogen and the appearance of hot flashes is one of the commonest indicators of menopause and peri-menopause. Read more

Cristiano Ronaldo hugs kid, takes him on Manchester United team bus. Watch

It feels great when you catch a glimpse of your idol, but do you know what multiplies this feeling? When you get to meet them, isn't it? Well, this is just what this young Ronaldo fan would have felt when he met the legendary player. Read more